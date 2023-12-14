Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META) is Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC’s 9th Largest Position

Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) by 0.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 59,582 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 141 shares during the period. Meta Platforms accounts for 1.8% of Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $17,099,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in META. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 101,072.5% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 777,798,687 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $223,212,667,000 after purchasing an additional 777,029,902 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Meta Platforms in the fourth quarter valued at $4,223,148,000. Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in Meta Platforms in the fourth quarter valued at $4,072,543,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Meta Platforms in the fourth quarter valued at $1,796,633,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc acquired a new position in Meta Platforms in the fourth quarter valued at $1,731,491,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.87% of the company’s stock.

In other Meta Platforms news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 28,009 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $323.52, for a total value of $9,061,471.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 670 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $297.66, for a total transaction of $199,432.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 36,340 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,816,964.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 28,009 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $323.52, for a total value of $9,061,471.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 489,719 shares of company stock worth $160,674,655 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 13.75% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on META shares. Guggenheim lifted their target price on Meta Platforms from $375.00 to $380.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Meta Platforms from $356.00 to $380.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $350.00 target price on shares of Meta Platforms in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Meta Platforms from $365.00 to $355.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $400.00 target price on shares of Meta Platforms in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, forty-three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $349.53.

Shares of META stock opened at $334.74 on Thursday. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 12-month low of $112.46 and a 12-month high of $342.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $860.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.20. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $321.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $303.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 2.57 and a quick ratio of 2.57.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The social networking company reported $4.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.62 by $0.77. The business had revenue of $34.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.58 billion. Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 26.40% and a net margin of 23.42%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.64 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 14.32 EPS for the current year.

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

