McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) PT Raised to $340.00 at Truist Financial

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Free Report) had its price target lifted by equities research analysts at Truist Financial from $335.00 to $340.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the fast-food giant’s stock. Truist Financial’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 14.88% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on MCD. BTIG Research decreased their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $315.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of McDonald’s in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $287.00 price target on the stock. Tigress Financial lifted their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $330.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 13th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $315.00 price target on shares of McDonald’s in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on McDonald’s from $270.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $316.59.

Shares of MCD stock opened at $295.96 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $269.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $279.75. The company has a market cap of $214.67 billion, a PE ratio of 26.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.70. McDonald’s has a 12 month low of $245.73 and a 12 month high of $299.35.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 30th. The fast-food giant reported $3.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.00 by $0.19. McDonald’s had a net margin of 33.31% and a negative return on equity of 157.19%. The business had revenue of $6.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.56 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.68 earnings per share. McDonald’s’s quarterly revenue was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that McDonald’s will post 11.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at McDonald’s

In related news, CEO Christopher J. Kempczinski sold 5,606 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.00, for a total value of $1,569,680.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 29,031 shares in the company, valued at $8,128,680. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, CEO Christopher J. Kempczinski sold 5,606 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.00, for a total value of $1,569,680.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 29,031 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,128,680. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Heidi B. Capozzi sold 688 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $262.00, for a total transaction of $180,256.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,331 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,064,722. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 19,755 shares of company stock worth $5,380,457 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Dfpg Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 10.9% in the second quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC now owns 10,807 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $3,179,000 after buying an additional 1,062 shares during the period. Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. lifted its position in McDonald’s by 5.9% during the second quarter. Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. now owns 1,153 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $344,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the period. Register Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in McDonald’s by 46.4% during the second quarter. Register Financial Advisors LLC now owns 947 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $282,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Northwest Bancshares Inc. lifted its position in McDonald’s by 1.8% during the second quarter. Northwest Bancshares Inc. now owns 4,056 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $1,210,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in McDonald’s by 0.5% during the second quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 454,405 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $135,599,000 after purchasing an additional 2,254 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 67.60% of the company’s stock.

McDonald’s Company Profile

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company's restaurants offer hamburgers and cheeseburgers, chicken sandwiches and nuggets, fries, salads, shakes, frozen desserts, sundaes, soft serve cones, bakery items, soft drinks, coffee, and beverages and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu, including muffins, Sausages, biscuit and bagel sandwiches, oatmeal, hash browns, breakfast burritos and hotcakes.

