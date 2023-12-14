McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) Shares Sold by Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc.

Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,711 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 98 shares during the period. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $511,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in MCD. Providence Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Providence Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,492 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $434,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,316 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $2,046,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Lorne Steinberg Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Lorne Steinberg Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,846 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $551,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Costello Asset Management INC grew its stake in McDonald’s by 8.2% in the 2nd quarter. Costello Asset Management INC now owns 460 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $137,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ramsay Stattman Vela & Price Inc. grew its stake in McDonald’s by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Ramsay Stattman Vela & Price Inc. now owns 7,685 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $2,293,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.60% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Christopher J. Kempczinski sold 5,606 shares of McDonald’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.00, for a total transaction of $1,569,680.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 29,031 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,128,680. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other McDonald’s news, CEO Christopher J. Kempczinski sold 5,606 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.00, for a total value of $1,569,680.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 29,031 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,128,680. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 4,487 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $271.26, for a total transaction of $1,217,143.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,160 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,756,001.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 19,755 shares of company stock valued at $5,380,457 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MCD stock opened at $295.96 on Thursday. McDonald’s Co. has a 12-month low of $245.73 and a 12-month high of $299.35. The company has a market capitalization of $214.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.05, a P/E/G ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.70. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $269.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $279.75.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 30th. The fast-food giant reported $3.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.00 by $0.19. McDonald’s had a net margin of 33.31% and a negative return on equity of 157.19%. The firm had revenue of $6.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.56 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.68 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that McDonald’s Co. will post 11.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st will be issued a dividend of $1.67 per share. This is an increase from McDonald’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.52. This represents a $6.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.26%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 30th. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 58.80%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on MCD. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of McDonald’s from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $310.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 7th. Tigress Financial raised their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $330.00 to $355.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 13th. TD Cowen raised their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $300.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. DZ Bank upgraded shares of McDonald’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Finally, Stephens lowered their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $325.00 to $300.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, McDonald’s currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $316.59.

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company's restaurants offer hamburgers and cheeseburgers, chicken sandwiches and nuggets, fries, salads, shakes, frozen desserts, sundaes, soft serve cones, bakery items, soft drinks, coffee, and beverages and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu, including muffins, Sausages, biscuit and bagel sandwiches, oatmeal, hash browns, breakfast burritos and hotcakes.

