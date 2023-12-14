MBIA (NYSE:MBI) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of MBIA Inc. (NYSE:MBI – Get Free Report) saw unusually-high trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 472,160 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 1% from the previous session’s volume of 466,345 shares.The stock last traded at $13.62 and had previously closed at $13.80.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MBI has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded MBIA to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, December 8th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price target on MBIA from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 17th. Roth Capital downgraded MBIA from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 8th. Finally, Roth Mkm reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $15.00 price target (up previously from $12.00) on shares of MBIA in a research note on Friday, December 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, MBIA currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.67.

MBIA Stock Performance

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $7.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.01.

MBIA (NYSE:MBI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The insurance provider reported ($2.92) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($2.87). The company had revenue of $36.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.00 million. Analysts forecast that MBIA Inc. will post -3.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MBIA Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 18th will be issued a $8.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 26th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On MBIA

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of MBIA by 8.4% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 211,758 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,830,000 after buying an additional 16,344 shares in the last quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp raised its holdings in shares of MBIA by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp now owns 44,626 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $386,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. Whitebox Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of MBIA by 64.1% in the 2nd quarter. Whitebox Advisors LLC now owns 372,637 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,220,000 after buying an additional 145,536 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of MBIA by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 215,562 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,862,000 after buying an additional 3,393 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP raised its holdings in shares of MBIA by 165.0% in the 2nd quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 38,330 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $331,000 after buying an additional 23,867 shares in the last quarter. 58.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About MBIA

MBIA Inc provides financial guarantee insurance services to public finance markets. It operates through United States (U.S.) Public Finance Insurance, Corporate, and International and Structured Finance Insurance segments. The company issues financial guarantees for municipal bonds, including tax-exempt and taxable indebtedness of the U.S.

Featured Stories

