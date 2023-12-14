Maxim Group Begins Coverage on Avenue Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ATXI)

Maxim Group began coverage on shares of Avenue Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ATXI – Free Report) in a research note published on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.
NASDAQ:ATXI opened at $0.14 on Monday. Avenue Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $0.13 and a 12-month high of $2.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.89 million, a P/E ratio of -0.24 and a beta of -0.19. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.76.
Avenue Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ATXI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 13th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.
Avenue Therapeutics, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapies for the treatment of rare and neurologic diseases in the United States. Its lead product candidate includes AJ201, which in a Phase 1b/2a clinical trial for the treatment of spinal and bulbar muscular atrophy; intravenous (IV) Tramadol for the treatment of post-operative acute pain; and BAER-101 for the treatment of epilepsy and panic disorders.
