Materials Select Sector SPDR Fund (NYSEARCA:XLB) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Materials Select Sector SPDR Fund (NYSEARCA:XLB – Get Free Report) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 3,683,619 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 39% from the previous session’s volume of 5,991,818 shares.The stock last traded at $82.75 and had previously closed at $82.51.

Materials Select Sector SPDR Fund Price Performance

The company has a market cap of $6.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.79 and a beta of 1.06. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $78.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $80.51.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Materials Select Sector SPDR Fund

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in XLB. Oxford Financial Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Materials Select Sector SPDR Fund during the second quarter valued at $26,000. Sheets Smith Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Materials Select Sector SPDR Fund during the third quarter valued at $26,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Materials Select Sector SPDR Fund by 191.2% during the first quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 329 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 216 shares during the period. WealthPLAN Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Materials Select Sector SPDR Fund during the first quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Financial Freedom LLC acquired a new position in Materials Select Sector SPDR Fund in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000.

Materials Select Sector SPDR Fund Company Profile

Materials Select Sector SPDR Fund (the Fund) seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Materials Select Sector Index (the Index). The Index includes companies involved in such industries as chemicals; metals and mining; paper and forest products; containers and packaging, and construction materials.

