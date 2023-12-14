Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) Shares Sold by Strait & Sound Wealth Management LLC

Strait & Sound Wealth Management LLC reduced its stake in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Free Report) by 13.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,010 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 609 shares during the quarter. Mastercard comprises about 1.6% of Strait & Sound Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Strait & Sound Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $1,577,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its stake in Mastercard by 98,203.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 825,436,694 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $324,644,252,000 after purchasing an additional 824,597,013 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in Mastercard by 1.4% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 35,255,582 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $13,866,020,000 after buying an additional 495,768 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors increased its holdings in Mastercard by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 19,377,705 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $7,620,937,000 after buying an additional 1,240,661 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Mastercard by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 16,643,273 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $6,529,235,000 after acquiring an additional 274,679 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 17.7% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 15,843,692 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $5,509,328,000 after acquiring an additional 2,385,640 shares during the last quarter. 74.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Mastercard

In related news, insider Ajay Bhalla sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $413.88, for a total value of $1,655,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,580,541.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, insider Ajay Bhalla sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $413.88, for a total value of $1,655,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,580,541.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard K. Davis acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 9th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $390.96 per share, for a total transaction of $390,960.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 9,743 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,809,123.28. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 516,776 shares of company stock valued at $199,190,431. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Mastercard Stock Performance

Shares of MA stock opened at $424.69 on Thursday. Mastercard Incorporated has a 52 week low of $336.43 and a 52 week high of $426.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $398.27 billion, a PE ratio of 36.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.24. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $397.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $395.49.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The credit services provider reported $3.39 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.21 by $0.18. Mastercard had a net margin of 44.85% and a return on equity of 188.83%. The firm had revenue of $6.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.53 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.68 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Mastercard Incorporated will post 12.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Mastercard declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, December 5th that allows the company to repurchase $11.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the credit services provider to purchase up to 2.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Mastercard Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 9th will be issued a $0.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 8th. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.62%. This is an increase from Mastercard’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.86%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MA has been the topic of several recent research reports. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Mastercard from $479.00 to $470.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 30th. Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of Mastercard from $435.00 to $420.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Mastercard from $425.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Mastercard from $510.00 to $496.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $475.00 price objective on shares of Mastercard in a report on Tuesday, December 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $451.32.

About Mastercard

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers other payment-related products and services.

