Mastech Digital (NYSEAMERICAN:MHH) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

Investment analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Mastech Digital (NYSEAMERICAN:MHH – Get Free Report) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Mastech Digital Stock Performance

MHH opened at $7.98 on Tuesday. Mastech Digital has a fifty-two week low of $7.50 and a fifty-two week high of $14.16. The firm has a market cap of $92.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -265.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.54.

Mastech Digital (NYSEAMERICAN:MHH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by ($0.03). Mastech Digital had a positive return on equity of 5.44% and a negative net margin of 0.12%. The business had revenue of $47.78 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $49.44 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Mastech Digital will post 0.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Mastech Digital

Mastech Digital Company Profile

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Mastech Digital by 15.3% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 124,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,122,000 after purchasing an additional 16,558 shares in the last quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Mastech Digital by 65.2% in the third quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC now owns 31,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $285,000 after buying an additional 12,484 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Mastech Digital by 11.8% in the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 14,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,000 after buying an additional 1,487 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in shares of Mastech Digital by 11.8% in the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 19,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Management Corp VA raised its holdings in shares of Mastech Digital by 3.0% in the third quarter. Capital Management Corp VA now owns 794,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,150,000 after buying an additional 23,325 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.61% of the company’s stock.

Mastech Digital, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides digital transformation IT services to large, medium-sized, and small companies in the United States. It operates through two segments, Data and Analytics Services, and IT Staffing Services. The company offers data management and analytics services, including project-based consulting services in the areas of master data management, enterprise data integration, big data and analytics, and digital transformation by using onsite and offshore resources.

Featured Articles

