Mastech Digital (NYSEAMERICAN:MHH) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

Investment analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Mastech Digital (NYSEAMERICAN:MHH – Get Free Report) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the stock.
Mastech Digital Stock Performance
MHH opened at $7.98 on Tuesday. Mastech Digital has a fifty-two week low of $7.50 and a fifty-two week high of $14.16. The firm has a market cap of $92.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -265.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.54.
Mastech Digital (NYSEAMERICAN:MHH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by ($0.03). Mastech Digital had a positive return on equity of 5.44% and a negative net margin of 0.12%. The business had revenue of $47.78 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $49.44 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Mastech Digital will post 0.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Mastech Digital Company Profile
Mastech Digital, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides digital transformation IT services to large, medium-sized, and small companies in the United States. It operates through two segments, Data and Analytics Services, and IT Staffing Services. The company offers data management and analytics services, including project-based consulting services in the areas of master data management, enterprise data integration, big data and analytics, and digital transformation by using onsite and offshore resources.
