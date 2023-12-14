Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Free Report) was downgraded by investment analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $75.00 target price on shares of Marvell Technology in a research report on Friday, December 1st. Roth Mkm initiated coverage on shares of Marvell Technology in a report on Tuesday, November 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Marvell Technology from $65.00 to $63.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 1st. Bank of America lowered their price target on shares of Marvell Technology from $80.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 25th. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered their price target on shares of Marvell Technology from $70.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Marvell Technology has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.96.

Marvell Technology Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:MRVL opened at $57.21 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $49.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -88.02, a P/E/G ratio of 8.08 and a beta of 1.44. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $52.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $56.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.08. Marvell Technology has a fifty-two week low of $33.75 and a fifty-two week high of $67.99.

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 30th. The semiconductor company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.40 billion. Marvell Technology had a negative net margin of 10.11% and a positive return on equity of 5.20%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.41 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Marvell Technology will post 0.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at Marvell Technology

In other news, CEO Matthew J. Murphy sold 30,000 shares of Marvell Technology stock in a transaction on Monday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.36, for a total value of $1,600,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 869,287 shares in the company, valued at approximately $46,385,154.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Marvell Technology news, CEO Matthew J. Murphy sold 30,000 shares of Marvell Technology stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.36, for a total value of $1,600,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 869,287 shares in the company, valued at $46,385,154.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Chris Koopmans sold 5,000 shares of Marvell Technology stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.33, for a total value of $286,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 129,492 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,423,776.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 72,000 shares of company stock valued at $3,895,190 over the last three months. 0.45% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Marvell Technology

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. West Tower Group LLC bought a new stake in Marvell Technology during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Buck Wealth Strategies LLC grew its position in Marvell Technology by 1,328.1% during the 3rd quarter. Buck Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 457 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 425 shares during the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Marvell Technology by 216.2% during the second quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 411 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 281 shares during the last quarter. Barrett & Company Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Marvell Technology during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Marvell Technology by 67.6% during the second quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 429 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.32% of the company’s stock.

About Marvell Technology

Marvell Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides data infrastructure semiconductor solutions, spanning the data center core to network edge. The company develops, scales complex System-on-a-Chip architectures, integrating analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing functionality.

