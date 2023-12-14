Mark Strizek Purchases 496,117 Shares of Felix Gold Limited (ASX:FXG) Stock

Felix Gold Limited (ASX:FXG – Get Free Report) insider Mark Strizek acquired 496,117 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 5th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of A$0.05 ($0.03) per share, for a total transaction of A$25,301.97 ($16,646.03).
Mark Strizek also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Thursday, December 7th, Mark Strizek 2,000,000 shares of Felix Gold stock.
Felix Gold Price Performance
Felix Gold Company Profile
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Felix Gold
- 3 Warren Buffett Stocks to Buy Now
- What is the dividend capture strategy? How to use it
- Investing in Agriculture 101: How to Invest in Agriculture
- How to choose a winning dividend investing strategy
- Why Understanding Call Option Volume is Essential to Successful Options Trading
- How to pick the best dividend stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Felix Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Felix Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.