Manulife Financial (TSE:MFC) Stock Rating Upgraded by Royal Bank of Canada

Manulife Financial (TSE:MFC – Get Free Report) (NYSE:MFC) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a C$34.00 price objective on the financial services provider’s stock, up from their prior price objective of C$32.00. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 19.80% from the company’s current price.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on MFC. Cormark boosted their price target on shares of Manulife Financial from C$28.00 to C$29.00 in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Desjardins decreased their price target on shares of Manulife Financial from C$28.00 to C$27.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. TD Securities boosted their price target on shares of Manulife Financial from C$32.00 to C$33.00 and gave the stock an “action list buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, Scotiabank decreased their price target on shares of Manulife Financial from C$32.00 to C$30.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$30.44.

MFC opened at C$28.38 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 56.70, a quick ratio of 2.58 and a current ratio of 123.80. Manulife Financial has a fifty-two week low of C$23.69 and a fifty-two week high of C$28.47. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$25.63 and its 200 day moving average is C$25.40. The stock has a market cap of C$51.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.85 and a beta of 1.11.

Manulife Financial (TSE:MFC – Get Free Report) (NYSE:MFC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The financial services provider reported C$0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.82 by C$0.10. The company had revenue of C$9.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$14.82 billion. Manulife Financial had a net margin of 70.18% and a return on equity of 26.37%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Manulife Financial will post 3.6131105 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Senior Officer Steve Finch sold 10,295 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$25.97, for a total value of C$267,335.41. Insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Manulife Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial products and services in Asia, Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through Wealth and Asset Management Businesses; Insurance and Annuity Products; and Corporate and Other segments. The Wealth and Asset Management Businesses segment offers investment advice and solutions to retirement, retail, and institutional clients through multiple distribution channels, including agents and brokers affiliated with the company, independent securities brokerage firms and financial advisors pension plan consultants, and banks.

