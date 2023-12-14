Manulife Financial (TSE:MFC) PT Raised to C$31.00 at Cormark

Manulife Financial (TSE:MFC – Get Free Report) (NYSE:MFC) had its target price hoisted by research analysts at Cormark from C$29.00 to C$31.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has a “market perform” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Cormark’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 9.23% from the company’s previous close.

MFC has been the topic of a number of other research reports. National Bankshares lifted their price target on shares of Manulife Financial from C$27.00 to C$28.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of Manulife Financial from C$32.00 to C$33.00 and gave the company an “action list buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Scotiabank dropped their price target on shares of Manulife Financial from C$32.00 to C$30.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Manulife Financial from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from C$32.00 to C$34.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Desjardins raised their price objective on Manulife Financial from C$27.00 to C$29.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Manulife Financial has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$30.44.

Shares of TSE MFC opened at C$28.38 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$51.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.05, a PEG ratio of 11.85 and a beta of 1.11. Manulife Financial has a 12 month low of C$23.69 and a 12 month high of C$28.47. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$25.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$25.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 56.70, a current ratio of 123.80 and a quick ratio of 2.58.

Manulife Financial (TSE:MFC – Get Free Report) (NYSE:MFC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The financial services provider reported C$0.92 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.82 by C$0.10. The business had revenue of C$9.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$14.82 billion. Manulife Financial had a net margin of 70.18% and a return on equity of 26.37%. Analysts expect that Manulife Financial will post 3.6131105 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Senior Officer Steve Finch sold 10,295 shares of Manulife Financial stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$25.97, for a total transaction of C$267,335.41. 0.03% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Manulife Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial products and services in Asia, Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through Wealth and Asset Management Businesses; Insurance and Annuity Products; and Corporate and Other segments. The Wealth and Asset Management Businesses segment offers investment advice and solutions to retirement, retail, and institutional clients through multiple distribution channels, including agents and brokers affiliated with the company, independent securities brokerage firms and financial advisors pension plan consultants, and banks.

