Manhattan West Asset Management LLC Has $2.64 Million Stake in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Manhattan West Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Free Report) by 19.1% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 50,963 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,170 shares during the period. Cisco Systems comprises approximately 1.0% of Manhattan West Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Manhattan West Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $2,637,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Per Stirling Capital Management LLC. boosted its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Per Stirling Capital Management LLC. now owns 5,794 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $300,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Dimensions Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in Cisco Systems by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Wealth Dimensions Group Ltd. now owns 13,401 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $693,000 after buying an additional 188 shares during the period. Delta Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Cisco Systems by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Delta Financial Advisors LLC now owns 8,668 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $448,000 after buying an additional 192 shares during the period. Pflug Koory LLC lifted its holdings in Cisco Systems by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Pflug Koory LLC now owns 41,514 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $2,148,000 after buying an additional 195 shares during the period. Finally, Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Cisco Systems by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 13,608 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $704,000 after buying an additional 197 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.21% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on CSCO shares. UBS Group cut their target price on Cisco Systems from $55.00 to $54.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 16th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Cisco Systems from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 17th. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on Cisco Systems from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Cisco Systems from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 21st. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their target price on Cisco Systems from $57.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cisco Systems presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $58.38.

In other news, SVP Maria Victoria Wong sold 5,060 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.95, for a total value of $242,627.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 67,422 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,232,884.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Maria Victoria Wong sold 5,060 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.95, for a total value of $242,627.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 67,422 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,232,884.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Deborah L. Stahlkopf sold 24,579 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.99, for a total value of $1,179,546.21. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 210,395 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,096,856.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 30,538 shares of company stock valued at $1,465,217 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Cisco Systems stock opened at $49.69 on Thursday. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a one year low of $45.56 and a one year high of $58.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $201.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.01, a PEG ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.91. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $51.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $52.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.34.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 15th. The network equipment provider reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.20. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 34.41% and a net margin of 23.40%. The business had revenue of $14.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.63 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.77 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 4th will be given a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 3rd. Cisco Systems’s payout ratio is 47.13%.

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. The company also offers switching portfolio encompasses campus switching as well as data center switching; enterprise routing portfolio interconnects public and private wireline and mobile networks, delivering highly secure, and reliable connectivity to campus, data center and branch networks; wireless products include wireless access points and controllers; and compute portfolio including the cisco unified computing system, hyperflex, and software management capabilities, which combine computing, networking, and storage infrastructure management and virtualization.

