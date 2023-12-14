Manhattan West Asset Management LLC Buys 1,852 Shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Manhattan West Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 19.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 11,351 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,852 shares during the period. Manhattan West Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $1,786,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC lifted its stake in Chevron by 247.8% in the second quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 3,400 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 5,700 shares during the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Chevron in the first quarter worth $36,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC bought a new stake in Chevron in the first quarter worth $37,000. Nvwm LLC lifted its stake in Chevron by 73.8% in the first quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 252 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Chevron in the second quarter worth $50,000. 68.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Chevron alerts:

Chevron Price Performance

Shares of CVX opened at $144.67 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $273.10 billion, a PE ratio of 10.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.25. Chevron Co. has a fifty-two week low of $140.72 and a fifty-two week high of $187.81. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $150.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $156.67.

Chevron Dividend Announcement

Chevron ( NYSE:CVX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 27th. The oil and gas company reported $3.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.70 by ($0.65). The firm had revenue of $54.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $51.41 billion. Chevron had a return on equity of 16.15% and a net margin of 12.11%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $5.56 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Chevron Co. will post 13.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 17th were paid a $1.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 16th. This represents a $6.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.18%. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.84%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have weighed in on CVX shares. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $180.00 price target on shares of Chevron in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Chevron from $175.00 to $169.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. BNP Paribas raised shares of Chevron from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $190.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Chevron from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $184.00 to $182.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Chevron in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $187.89.

View Our Latest Research Report on Chevron

Chevron Company Profile

(Free Report)

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and processing, transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Chevron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chevron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.