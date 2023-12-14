Liquidity Services (NASDAQ:LQDT) Earns Outperform Rating from Barrington Research

Barrington Research reissued their outperform rating on shares of Liquidity Services (NASDAQ:LQDT – Free Report) in a research note published on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $27.00 target price on the business services provider’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Liquidity Services from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Friday, December 8th.

LQDT opened at $17.65 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $19.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.90. Liquidity Services has a twelve month low of $11.97 and a twelve month high of $21.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $542.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.74 and a beta of 1.42.

Liquidity Services (NASDAQ:LQDT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 7th. The business services provider reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $79.96 million during the quarter. Liquidity Services had a net margin of 6.67% and a return on equity of 19.24%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.19 earnings per share.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Liquidity Services during the second quarter worth $27,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of Liquidity Services by 87.0% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,050 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 954 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in shares of Liquidity Services by 528.0% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,203 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 2,693 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new position in shares of Liquidity Services during the second quarter worth $53,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE bought a new position in shares of Liquidity Services during the second quarter worth $66,000. 70.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Liquidity Services, Inc provides e-commerce marketplaces, self-directed auction listing tools, and value-added services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: GovDeals, Retail Supply Chain Group (RSCG), Capital Assets Group (CAG), and Machinio. The company's marketplaces include liquidation.com that enable corporations to sell surplus and salvage consumer goods and retail capital assets; GovDeals marketplace, which provides self-directed service solutions in which sellers list their own assets that enables local and state government entities, and commercial businesses located in the United States and Canada to sell surplus and salvage assets; and AllSurplus, a centralized marketplace that connects global buyer base with assets from across the network of marketplaces in a single destination.

