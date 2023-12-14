Lifeway Foods (NASDAQ:LWAY) Rating Increased to Strong-Buy at StockNews.com

Lifeway Foods (NASDAQ:LWAY – Get Free Report) was upgraded by research analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday.

Separately, Noble Financial lowered shares of Lifeway Foods from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 27th.

LWAY stock opened at $12.76 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 2.25 and a quick ratio of 1.68. Lifeway Foods has a 1-year low of $5.26 and a 1-year high of $17.33. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $12.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.79. The firm has a market cap of $187.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.20 and a beta of 1.57.

Lifeway Foods (NASDAQ:LWAY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 13th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $40.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $39.50 million. Lifeway Foods had a net margin of 5.27% and a return on equity of 15.87%. Research analysts predict that Lifeway Foods will post 0.7 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Julie Smolyansky sold 7,568 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.01, for a total value of $106,027.68. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,149,513 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,114,677.13. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders sold 10,226 shares of company stock valued at $143,692 over the last 90 days. 31.77% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of LWAY. Kanen Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Lifeway Foods by 107.9% in the 2nd quarter. Kanen Wealth Management LLC now owns 620,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,085,000 after acquiring an additional 322,260 shares during the last quarter. EAM Investors LLC purchased a new stake in Lifeway Foods during the third quarter valued at about $1,353,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new stake in Lifeway Foods during the first quarter valued at about $483,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in Lifeway Foods during the third quarter valued at about $405,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Lifeway Foods by 22.8% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 178,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,286,000 after buying an additional 33,079 shares in the last quarter. 30.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lifeway Foods, Inc produces and markets probiotic-based products in the United States and internationally. Its primary product is drinkable kefir, a cultured dairy product in various organic and non-organic sizes, flavors, and types. The company also offers European-style soft cheeses; cream and other products; ProBugs, a line of kefir products designed for children; drinkable yogurt; and fresh made butter and sour cream.

