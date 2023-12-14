Lexeo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LXEO) Issues Earnings Results

Posted by on Dec 14th, 2023

Lexeo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LXEOGet Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($12.36) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.96) by ($11.40), MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Lexeo Therapeutics Stock Performance

NASDAQ:LXEO opened at $11.93 on Thursday. Lexeo Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $9.00 and a 12 month high of $17.72.

Analyst Ratings Changes

LXEO has been the topic of a number of research reports. SVB Leerink initiated coverage on Lexeo Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, November 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock. Chardan Capital initiated coverage on Lexeo Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, November 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock. Leerink Partnrs restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Lexeo Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, November 28th. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Lexeo Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, November 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $22.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Lexeo Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, November 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Lexeo Therapeutics has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.80.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Lexeo Therapeutics

Insider Activity at Lexeo Therapeutics

In other Lexeo Therapeutics news, major shareholder Fund Vi L.P. Omega bought 454,545 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 7th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $11.00 per share, with a total value of $4,999,995.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 2,157,623 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,733,853. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Lexeo Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Lexeo Therapeutics, Inc operates as a clinical stage genetic medicine company that focuses on hereditary and acquired diseases. The company develops LX2006, which is an AAVrh10-based gene therapy candidate for the treatment of Friedreich's ataxia (FA) cardiomyopathy; LX2020, an AAVrh10-based gene therapy candidate for the treatment of arrhythmogenic cardiomyopathy; LX2021, a gene therapy candidate for the treatment of DSP cardiomyopathy associated; and LX2022, a gene therapy candidate for the treatment of HCM caused by TNNI3 mutations.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Lexeo Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lexeo Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.