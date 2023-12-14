Lexeo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LXEO) Issues Earnings Results

Lexeo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LXEO – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($12.36) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.96) by ($11.40), MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Lexeo Therapeutics Stock Performance

NASDAQ:LXEO opened at $11.93 on Thursday. Lexeo Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $9.00 and a 12 month high of $17.72.

Get Lexeo Therapeutics alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

LXEO has been the topic of a number of research reports. SVB Leerink initiated coverage on Lexeo Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, November 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock. Chardan Capital initiated coverage on Lexeo Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, November 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock. Leerink Partnrs restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Lexeo Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, November 28th. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Lexeo Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, November 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $22.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Lexeo Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, November 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Lexeo Therapeutics has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.80.

Insider Activity at Lexeo Therapeutics

In other Lexeo Therapeutics news, major shareholder Fund Vi L.P. Omega bought 454,545 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 7th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $11.00 per share, with a total value of $4,999,995.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 2,157,623 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,733,853. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Lexeo Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Lexeo Therapeutics, Inc operates as a clinical stage genetic medicine company that focuses on hereditary and acquired diseases. The company develops LX2006, which is an AAVrh10-based gene therapy candidate for the treatment of Friedreich's ataxia (FA) cardiomyopathy; LX2020, an AAVrh10-based gene therapy candidate for the treatment of arrhythmogenic cardiomyopathy; LX2021, a gene therapy candidate for the treatment of DSP cardiomyopathy associated; and LX2022, a gene therapy candidate for the treatment of HCM caused by TNNI3 mutations.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Lexeo Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lexeo Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.