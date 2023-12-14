Leonardo DRS, Inc. (NASDAQ:DRS) Receives $18.80 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Leonardo DRS, Inc. (NASDAQ:DRS – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the five research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $18.75.

Separately, Bank of America assumed coverage on Leonardo DRS in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock.

Leonardo DRS Stock Performance

Shares of DRS stock opened at $19.31 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.07 billion, a PE ratio of 30.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.83. Leonardo DRS has a 52-week low of $10.80 and a 52-week high of $20.95. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $18.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Leonardo DRS (NASDAQ:DRS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.05. Leonardo DRS had a return on equity of 8.83% and a net margin of 5.85%. The company had revenue of $703.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $682.40 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Leonardo DRS will post 0.72 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Leonardo DRS

In other news, major shareholder S.P.A Leonardo sold 20,700,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.06, for a total transaction of $353,142,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 189,745,073 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,237,050,945.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Leonardo DRS

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DRS. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in Leonardo DRS by 501.1% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,208,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,589,000 after buying an additional 3,508,682 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Leonardo DRS by 1,923.5% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,393,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,836,000 after buying an additional 3,225,419 shares in the last quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC lifted its stake in Leonardo DRS by 463.0% in the 2nd quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 2,926,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,752,000 after buying an additional 2,406,984 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners raised its holdings in Leonardo DRS by 852.1% in the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,313,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,825,000 after acquiring an additional 2,070,720 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in Leonardo DRS by 143.9% in the 1st quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,218,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,740,000 after acquiring an additional 1,898,539 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.76% of the company’s stock.

Leonardo DRS Company Profile

Leonardo DRS, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides defense electronic products, systems, and military support service. It operates through Advanced Sensing and Computing (ASC) segment, and Integrated Mission Systems (IMS) segments. The ASC segment designs, develops, and manufacture sensing and network computing technology that enables real-time situational awareness required for enhanced operational decision making and execution; and offers sensing capabilities span applications, such as missions requiring advanced detection, precision targeting and surveillance sensing, long range electro-optic/infrared, signals intelligence, and other intelligence systems including electronic warfare, ground vehicle sensing, active electronically scanned array tactical radars, dismounted soldier, and space sensing.

