Leon Joseph Steven Walsh Buys 2,372 Shares of Badger Infrastructure Solutions Ltd. (TSE:BDGI) Stock

Badger Infrastructure Solutions Ltd. (TSE:BDGI – Get Free Report) Senior Officer Leon Joseph Steven Walsh acquired 2,372 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 7th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$40.57 per share, for a total transaction of C$96,230.85.

Shares of TSE:BDGI opened at C$40.75 on Thursday. Badger Infrastructure Solutions Ltd. has a 1-year low of C$24.09 and a 1-year high of C$41.67. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.40 billion, a PE ratio of 28.50 and a beta of 1.15. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$37.99 and its 200-day moving average is C$33.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 88.71.

BDGI has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their target price on Badger Infrastructure Solutions from C$44.00 to C$46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 2nd. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Badger Infrastructure Solutions from C$39.00 to C$41.00 in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Cormark raised Badger Infrastructure Solutions from a “market perform” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from C$39.00 to C$46.00 in a report on Monday, November 6th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Badger Infrastructure Solutions from C$52.00 to C$50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$41.19.

Badger Infrastructure Solutions Ltd. provides non-destructive excavating and related services in Canada and the United States. Its Badger Hydrovac technology uses a pressurized water stream to liquefy the soil cover, which is then removed with a vacuum system and deposited into a storage tank. The company offers daylighting services for visual confirmation of buried lines, directional drilling test holes, sacrificial anode installation, pipeline and utility crossings, and subsurface utility engineering test holes applications; and debris removal services for frac tank clean-outs, road and box culvert clean-outs, pipe-rammed casing clean-outs, ballast and filter media removal, and inside structures and buildings material removal.

