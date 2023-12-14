LendingClub (NYSE:LC) Rating Lowered to Sell at StockNews.com

LendingClub (NYSE:LC – Get Free Report) was downgraded by investment analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday.

LC has been the subject of several other reports. Wedbush dropped their price target on LendingClub from $9.00 to $7.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of LendingClub from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 22nd. Compass Point dropped their price objective on shares of LendingClub from $15.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler started coverage on LendingClub in a research note on Tuesday, November 28th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $8.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.94.

Get LendingClub alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on LC

LendingClub Stock Performance

LC opened at $7.37 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $5.78 and a 200-day moving average of $7.31. LendingClub has a 12-month low of $4.73 and a 12-month high of $10.92. The stock has a market cap of $808.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.04 and a beta of 2.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

LendingClub (NYSE:LC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The credit services provider reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $200.85 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $199.66 million. LendingClub had a return on equity of 4.13% and a net margin of 5.56%. On average, equities research analysts expect that LendingClub will post 0.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at LendingClub

In related news, Director John C. Morris purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 31st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $5.23 per share, with a total value of $52,300.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 183,667 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $960,578.41. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On LendingClub

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its holdings in LendingClub by 11.5% during the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 13,849 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $135,000 after acquiring an additional 1,427 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in LendingClub by 0.6% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 227,240 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,216,000 after acquiring an additional 1,462 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of LendingClub by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 26,298 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $291,000 after purchasing an additional 1,709 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of LendingClub by 8.8% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 21,792 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $344,000 after purchasing an additional 1,767 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of LendingClub by 12.8% in the 3rd quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 15,851 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $175,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.57% of the company’s stock.

LendingClub Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

LendingClub Corporation, operates as a bank holding company for LendingClub Bank, National Association that provides range of financial products and services in the United States. It offers deposit products, including savings accounts, checking accounts, and certificates of deposit. The company also provides loan products, such as consumer loans comprising unsecured personal loans, secured auto refinance loans, and patient and education finance loans; and commercial loans, including small business loans.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for LendingClub Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LendingClub and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.