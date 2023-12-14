Lavaca Capital LLC Has $535,000 Stock Holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Lavaca Capital LLC cut its stake in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) by 44.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,597 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 11,451 shares during the period. Lavaca Capital LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $535,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC acquired a new position in Pfizer during the second quarter valued at $10,304,000. Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Pfizer during the second quarter valued at $220,000. Atlas Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Pfizer during the second quarter valued at $273,000. Kranot Hishtalmut Le Morim Tichoniim Havera Menahelet LTD acquired a new position in Pfizer during the second quarter valued at $2,721,000. Finally, Auxier Asset Management raised its position in Pfizer by 6.9% during the second quarter. Auxier Asset Management now owns 72,350 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,654,000 after buying an additional 4,664 shares during the period. 68.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Pfizer alerts:

Pfizer Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:PFE opened at $26.66 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $30.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.18. Pfizer Inc. has a twelve month low of $25.76 and a twelve month high of $54.93. The company has a market cap of $150.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.57, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a quick ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

Pfizer Dividend Announcement

Pfizer ( NYSE:PFE Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.32) by $0.15. Pfizer had a return on equity of 16.72% and a net margin of 15.30%. The firm had revenue of $13.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.77 billion. Research analysts predict that Pfizer Inc. will post 1.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 10th were given a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 9th. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.15%. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio is currently 89.62%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

PFE has been the topic of several research reports. TheStreet lowered Pfizer from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, September 25th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $75.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Monday, November 20th. Citigroup dropped their target price on Pfizer from $42.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 16th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Pfizer in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Pfizer from $36.00 to $34.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Pfizer presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.47.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Pfizer

Pfizer Profile

(Free Report)

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Pfizer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pfizer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.