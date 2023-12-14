Lavaca Capital LLC Cuts Stake in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Lavaca Capital LLC lowered its position in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 40.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,461 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 4,327 shares during the period. Lavaca Capital LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $2,007,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in Home Depot in the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in Home Depot in the first quarter worth about $27,000. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Home Depot in the first quarter worth about $28,000. Studio Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Home Depot in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new stake in Home Depot in the first quarter worth about $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.34% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Ann Marie Campbell sold 127 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $307.07, for a total transaction of $38,997.89. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,565 shares in the company, valued at $3,858,334.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Home Depot news, CAO Kimberly R. Scardino sold 1,375 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $306.51, for a total value of $421,451.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 6,744 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,067,103.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Ann Marie Campbell sold 127 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $307.07, for a total value of $38,997.89. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 12,565 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,858,334.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 3,114 shares of company stock worth $966,456. 0.19% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Guggenheim lowered their price target on Home Depot from $360.00 to $340.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. Loop Capital raised their price target on Home Depot from $300.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 16th. Telsey Advisory Group reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $325.00 price target on shares of Home Depot in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. Wedbush raised their price target on Home Depot from $290.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Home Depot from $303.00 to $299.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $340.14.

Home Depot Stock Up 3.1 %

Home Depot stock opened at $343.64 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $342.01 billion, a PE ratio of 22.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.94. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 12 month low of $274.26 and a 12 month high of $343.83. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $301.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $310.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.37, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 0.33.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 14th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.81 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.75 by $0.06. Home Depot had a return on equity of 1,339.65% and a net margin of 10.22%. The business had revenue of $37.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $37.59 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $4.24 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Home Depot Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 30th will be given a dividend of $2.09 per share. This represents a $8.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 29th. Home Depot’s payout ratio is 53.66%.

Home Depot Company Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

