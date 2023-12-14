Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR) Shares Acquired by ProVise Management Group LLC

ProVise Management Group LLC increased its stake in Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR – Free Report) by 23.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 23,792 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,536 shares during the period. ProVise Management Group LLC’s holdings in Lamar Advertising were worth $2,361,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in Lamar Advertising by 7.8% in the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 51,998 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,194,000 after buying an additional 3,775 shares during the period. Centersquare Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Lamar Advertising by 29.8% in the second quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 29,317 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,910,000 after buying an additional 6,731 shares during the period. Mitchell Sinkler & Starr PA purchased a new position in Lamar Advertising in the second quarter valued at approximately $282,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its holdings in Lamar Advertising by 1.2% in the second quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 46,532 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,618,000 after buying an additional 554 shares during the period. Finally, Palouse Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Lamar Advertising by 39.7% during the second quarter. Palouse Capital Management Inc. now owns 37,016 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,674,000 after purchasing an additional 10,515 shares during the period. 79.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lamar Advertising Stock Up 2.9 %

LAMR stock opened at $107.62 on Thursday. Lamar Advertising has a twelve month low of $77.21 and a twelve month high of $111.49. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.67. The company has a market capitalization of $10.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.64 and a beta of 1.45. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $92.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $92.11.

Lamar Advertising Announces Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 18th will be given a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 15th. Lamar Advertising’s payout ratio is currently 123.76%.

LAMR has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered shares of Lamar Advertising from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 28th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Lamar Advertising from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 9th.

About Lamar Advertising

Lamar Advertising Company operates as an outdoor advertising company in North America. It operates approximately 363,000 displays across the United States and Canada. It offers advertisers a range of billboard, interstate logo, transit, and airport advertising formats helping local businesses and national brands.

