Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR) Plans $1.25 Quarterly Dividend

Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, November 29th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 18th will be paid a dividend of 1.25 per share by the real estate investment trust on Friday, December 29th. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 15th.

Lamar Advertising has raised its dividend payment by an average of 7.0% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 3 years. Lamar Advertising has a payout ratio of 95.4% meaning its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings decline. Research analysts expect Lamar Advertising to earn $7.48 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $5.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 66.8%.

Get Lamar Advertising alerts:

Lamar Advertising Trading Up 2.9 %

Lamar Advertising stock opened at $107.62 on Thursday. Lamar Advertising has a 52 week low of $77.21 and a 52 week high of $111.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.67, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.64 and a beta of 1.45. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $92.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $92.11.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Lamar Advertising

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Harbour Investments Inc. lifted its position in Lamar Advertising by 79.5% during the fourth quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 429 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Lamar Advertising by 23.6% during the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 915 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $91,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its position in Lamar Advertising by 39.1% during the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 936 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $93,000 after acquiring an additional 263 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Lamar Advertising during the second quarter worth approximately $90,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd lifted its position in Lamar Advertising by 167.8% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,090 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $127,000 after acquiring an additional 683 shares during the last quarter. 79.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com cut Lamar Advertising from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 28th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Lamar Advertising from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 9th.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Lamar Advertising

About Lamar Advertising

(Get Free Report)

Lamar Advertising Company operates as an outdoor advertising company in North America. It operates approximately 363,000 displays across the United States and Canada. It offers advertisers a range of billboard, interstate logo, transit, and airport advertising formats helping local businesses and national brands.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Lamar Advertising Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lamar Advertising and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.