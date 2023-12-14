Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) Sets New 12-Month High at $738.80

Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $738.80 and last traded at $737.23, with a volume of 135181 shares. The stock had previously closed at $735.59.

A number of research firms have weighed in on LRCX. Raymond James began coverage on shares of Lam Research in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $725.00 price objective for the company. Needham & Company LLC upgraded shares of Lam Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $800.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, October 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Lam Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $680.00 to $725.00 in a research report on Tuesday. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Lam Research from $750.00 to $725.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Finally, B. Riley increased their target price on shares of Lam Research from $690.00 to $700.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Lam Research has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $685.75.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 3.06 and a quick ratio of 1.94. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $664.08 and its 200-day moving average is $652.86. The stock has a market cap of $96.82 billion, a PE ratio of 24.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.86 and a beta of 1.54.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The semiconductor company reported $6.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.15 by $0.70. The company had revenue of $3.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.42 billion. Lam Research had a net margin of 25.08% and a return on equity of 50.02%. Lam Research’s revenue was down 31.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $10.42 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Lam Research Co. will post 27.65 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 13th will be paid a dividend of $2.00 per share. This represents a $8.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 12th. This is a positive change from Lam Research’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.20%.

In other Lam Research news, Director Abhijit Y. Talwalkar sold 882 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $627.75, for a total transaction of $553,675.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 12,117 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,606,446.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, CEO Timothy Archer sold 8,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $710.24, for a total value of $6,037,040.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 86,449 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $61,399,537.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Abhijit Y. Talwalkar sold 882 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $627.75, for a total transaction of $553,675.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,117 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,606,446.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 19,595 shares of company stock valued at $13,739,841 over the last 90 days. 0.32% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Headinvest LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lam Research in the third quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. raised its holdings in Lam Research by 2.5% in the third quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 1,722 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,079,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Resource Group raised its holdings in Lam Research by 582.6% in the third quarter. Advisory Resource Group now owns 4,983 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,123,000 after acquiring an additional 4,253 shares in the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Lam Research by 3.1% in the third quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 22,686 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $14,266,000 after acquiring an additional 688 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in Lam Research by 378.1% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 20,039 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $12,560,000 after acquiring an additional 15,848 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.08% of the company’s stock.

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper interconnect transition that offers copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

