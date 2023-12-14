Koss (NASDAQ:KOSS) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Koss (NASDAQ:KOSS – Get Free Report) in a report released on Tuesday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Separately, TheStreet lowered shares of Koss from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Monday, November 27th.

Koss Trading Up 2.3 %

KOSS opened at $3.52 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.51 million, a PE ratio of -16.76 and a beta of -0.62. Koss has a twelve month low of $2.62 and a twelve month high of $6.75. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $2.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.39.

Koss (NASDAQ:KOSS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $3.37 million for the quarter. Koss had a negative return on equity of 6.03% and a negative net margin of 14.49%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Koss

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Koss during the 4th quarter worth approximately $216,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Koss by 22.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 224,393 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,056,000 after buying an additional 40,462 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Koss during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $57,000. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Koss by 43.9% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 23,852 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,000 after buying an additional 7,280 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Koss during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. 6.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Koss Company Profile

Koss Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of stereo headphones and related accessories in the United States, the Czech Republic, Sweden, Canada, Korea, Republic of Belgium, Malaysia, and internationally. It offers high-fidelity headphones, wireless bluetooth headphones, wireless bluetooth speakers, computer headsets, telecommunications headsets, and active noise canceling headphones.

