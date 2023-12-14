Kearny Financial (NASDAQ:KRNY) Lifted to “Hold” at StockNews.com

Kearny Financial (NASDAQ:KRNY – Get Free Report) was upgraded by investment analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday.
Kearny Financial Stock Performance
Kearny Financial stock opened at $9.04 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $7.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.49. The company has a market capitalization of $583.44 million, a PE ratio of 16.74 and a beta of 0.68. Kearny Financial has a fifty-two week low of $6.45 and a fifty-two week high of $10.57.
Kearny Financial (NASDAQ:KRNY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The savings and loans company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.16. Kearny Financial had a return on equity of 5.08% and a net margin of 10.96%. The firm had revenue of $43.17 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.40 million.
Kearny Financial Company Profile
Kearny Financial Corp. operates as the holding company for Kearny Bank that provides various banking products and services in the United States. The company offers various deposit products, including interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, savings accounts, and certificates of deposit accounts.
