Kearny Financial (NASDAQ:KRNY) Lifted to “Hold” at StockNews.com

Kearny Financial (NASDAQ:KRNY – Get Free Report) was upgraded by investment analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday.

Kearny Financial Stock Performance

Kearny Financial stock opened at $9.04 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $7.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.49. The company has a market capitalization of $583.44 million, a PE ratio of 16.74 and a beta of 0.68. Kearny Financial has a fifty-two week low of $6.45 and a fifty-two week high of $10.57.

Get Kearny Financial alerts:

Kearny Financial (NASDAQ:KRNY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The savings and loans company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.16. Kearny Financial had a return on equity of 5.08% and a net margin of 10.96%. The firm had revenue of $43.17 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.40 million.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Kearny Financial

Kearny Financial Company Profile

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Kearny Financial by 0.8% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,370,897 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $67,659,000 after buying an additional 48,859 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Kearny Financial by 1.7% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,044,277 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $77,851,000 after purchasing an additional 101,930 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Kearny Financial by 0.9% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,977,063 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $52,858,000 after purchasing an additional 42,330 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Kearny Financial by 2.8% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,909,548 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $13,462,000 after purchasing an additional 52,650 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Kearny Financial by 4.8% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,291,324 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $10,486,000 after purchasing an additional 59,488 shares in the last quarter. 64.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

(Get Free Report)

Kearny Financial Corp. operates as the holding company for Kearny Bank that provides various banking products and services in the United States. The company offers various deposit products, including interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, savings accounts, and certificates of deposit accounts.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Kearny Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kearny Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.