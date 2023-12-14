JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) Shares Purchased by Strategy Asset Managers LLC

Strategy Asset Managers LLC increased its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 6.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 79,167 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,697 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. comprises about 2.6% of Strategy Asset Managers LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Strategy Asset Managers LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $11,514,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Miller Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 2nd quarter valued at $67,000. VitalStone Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 46,300.0% during the 2nd quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 464 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 463 shares during the period. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 1st quarter valued at $70,000. True Wealth Design LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 4th quarter valued at $76,000. Finally, GW&K Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 1st quarter valued at $78,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.94% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, CEO Marianne Lake sold 32,243 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total value of $5,158,880.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 131,962 shares in the company, valued at $21,113,920. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

JPM has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $168.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 16th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. HSBC initiated coverage on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Thursday, September 7th. They set a “hold” rating and a $159.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $187.00 to $191.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 16th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $167.00 to $171.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, October 16th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $168.80.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Price Performance

Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock opened at $161.05 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.90. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $148.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $147.60. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a twelve month low of $123.11 and a twelve month high of $162.03. The firm has a market cap of $465.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.13.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, October 13th. The financial services provider reported $4.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.95 by $0.38. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 22.79% and a return on equity of 17.97%. The business had revenue of $40.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $39.63 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.12 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 24.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 16.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 4th will be given a dividend of $1.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 4th. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.61%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.07%.

About JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit, investment and lending products, cash management, and payments and services to consumers and small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit cards, auto loans, leases, and travel services.

