JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) Reaches New 12-Month High Following Dividend Announcement

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday after the company announced a dividend. The company traded as high as $159.85 and last traded at $159.28, with a volume of 683808 shares. The stock had previously closed at $159.10.

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, January 4th will be paid a $1.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 4th. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.61%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.07%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $167.00 to $171.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 16th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $233.00 to $243.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $158.00 price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Friday, September 8th. Finally, Odeon Capital Group cut JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $140.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $168.80.

The company has a fifty day moving average of $148.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $147.60. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $465.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.13.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, October 13th. The financial services provider reported $4.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.95 by $0.38. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 17.97% and a net margin of 22.79%. The firm had revenue of $40.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $39.63 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.12 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 16.62 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Marianne Lake sold 32,243 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total value of $5,158,880.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 131,962 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,113,920. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Macroview Investment Management LLC increased its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 7,833.3% in the 3rd quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 238 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 235 shares during the period. Briaud Financial Planning Inc bought a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $40,000. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 290.9% in the 3rd quarter. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 387 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 288 shares during the period. Legacy Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the third quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Finally, Robbins Farley increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 29.5% during the third quarter. Robbins Farley now owns 421 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the period. 68.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit, investment and lending products, cash management, and payments and services to consumers and small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit cards, auto loans, leases, and travel services.

