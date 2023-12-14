JPMorgan Chase & Co. Increases Nucor (NYSE:NUE) Price Target to $158.00

Nucor (NYSE:NUE – Get Free Report) had its price objective boosted by investment analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $151.00 to $158.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the basic materials company’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target indicates a potential downside of 5.23% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on NUE. StockNews.com upgraded Nucor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 7th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Nucor from $162.00 to $154.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $165.33.

Shares of Nucor stock opened at $166.72 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $154.94 and its 200-day moving average is $158.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.99 billion, a PE ratio of 8.45 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a quick ratio of 2.50, a current ratio of 3.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Nucor has a 12-month low of $129.46 and a 12-month high of $182.68.

Nucor (NYSE:NUE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The basic materials company reported $4.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.19 by $0.38. The company had revenue of $8.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.37 billion. Nucor had a return on equity of 24.38% and a net margin of 13.98%. Nucor’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $6.50 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Nucor will post 17.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. lifted its position in shares of Nucor by 26.1% in the first quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 9,657 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,492,000 after buying an additional 1,997 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in shares of Nucor by 25.5% in the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 974 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $160,000 after buying an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Nucor by 4.0% in the first quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 9,137 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,413,000 after buying an additional 352 shares during the last quarter. Center For Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Nucor by 247.2% in the second quarter. Center For Asset Management LLC now owns 4,548 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $746,000 after buying an additional 3,238 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deuterium Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nucor in the first quarter worth about $475,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.76% of the company’s stock.

Nucor Corporation engages in manufacture and sale of steel and steel products. The company's Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; plate steel products; wide-flange beams, beam blanks, and H-piling and sheet piling products; and bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, and engineered special bar quality products.

