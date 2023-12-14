JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts Give Lithium Americas (TSE:LAC) a C$10.00 Price Target

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a C$10.00 price target on Lithium Americas (TSE:LAC – Free Report) in a research report report published on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

LAC has been the topic of several other research reports. National Bankshares set a C$16.00 price objective on shares of Lithium Americas and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. Stifel Canada reiterated a buy rating on shares of Lithium Americas in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Finally, Pi Financial cut their target price on shares of Lithium Americas from C$13.50 to C$12.50 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of C$23.38.

TSE LAC opened at C$8.65 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of C$1.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -72.08 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a current ratio of 4.01, a quick ratio of 52.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.46. Lithium Americas has a 12 month low of C$7.90 and a 12 month high of C$36.21. The company’s 50 day moving average is C$10.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$20.34.

Lithium Americas (TSE:LAC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported C$0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C($0.10) by C$0.15. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Lithium Americas will post 1.3803828 earnings per share for the current year.

Lithium Americas Corp. engages in the exploration and development of lithium properties in the United States and Canada. It holds a 100% interest in the Thacker Pass project located in northern Nevada, as well as investments in exploration properties in the United States and Canada. The company was incorporated in 2023 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

