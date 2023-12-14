Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.09 by ($0.04), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $6.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.40 billion. Johnson Controls International had a return on equity of 13.85% and a net margin of 6.90%. Johnson Controls International’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.99 earnings per share.

NYSE JCI opened at $53.31 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $51.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $58.53. Johnson Controls International has a 52 week low of $47.90 and a 52 week high of $70.43. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The stock has a market cap of $36.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.82, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.25.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 18th will be given a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 15th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.78%. Johnson Controls International’s payout ratio is currently 55.02%.

In related news, CEO George Oliver sold 103,332 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.37, for a total value of $5,411,496.84. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 979,759 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $51,309,978.83. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in JCI. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Johnson Controls International in the fourth quarter valued at $419,897,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Johnson Controls International by 40.7% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,990,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $639,398,000 after purchasing an additional 2,890,395 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Johnson Controls International during the first quarter valued at $63,435,000. Barclays PLC increased its stake in Johnson Controls International by 160.8% during the second quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,379,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,992,000 after purchasing an additional 850,405 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Man Group plc increased its stake in Johnson Controls International by 106.1% during the fourth quarter. Man Group plc now owns 1,636,348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,726,000 after purchasing an additional 842,313 shares during the last quarter. 88.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

JCI has been the subject of a number of research reports. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Johnson Controls International from $58.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Johnson Controls International from $67.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Monday, October 9th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Johnson Controls International from $64.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Johnson Controls International from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Johnson Controls International from $80.00 to $74.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Johnson Controls International currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $65.50.

Johnson Controls International plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering, manufacturing, commissioning, and retrofitting building products and systems in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Building Solutions North America, Building Solutions EMEA/LA, Building Solutions Asia Pacific, and Global Products.

