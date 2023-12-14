Joey Agree Buys 1,350 Shares of Agree Realty Co. (NYSE:ADC) Stock

Agree Realty Co. (NYSE:ADC – Get Free Report) CEO Joey Agree purchased 1,350 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $58.47 per share, for a total transaction of $78,934.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 554,603 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,427,637.41. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Joey Agree also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, October 2nd, Joey Agree purchased 4,000 shares of Agree Realty stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $53.84 per share, for a total transaction of $215,360.00.

On Tuesday, September 26th, Joey Agree purchased 10,000 shares of Agree Realty stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $56.10 per share, for a total transaction of $561,000.00.

Shares of NYSE ADC opened at $61.89 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $57.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $60.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The firm has a market cap of $6.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.53. Agree Realty Co. has a 52-week low of $52.69 and a 52-week high of $75.71.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 30th will be paid a $0.247 dividend. This represents a $2.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.79%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 29th. Agree Realty’s dividend payout ratio is currently 173.10%.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Agree Realty from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 13th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Agree Realty in a research report on Wednesday, September 20th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of Agree Realty from $74.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 27th. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Agree Realty from $75.00 to $64.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Agree Realty from $74.00 to $63.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Agree Realty presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $67.69.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lifted its stake in shares of Agree Realty by 0.7% in the first quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 23,042 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,581,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Agree Realty by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 6,812 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $484,000 after buying an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. State of Wyoming lifted its stake in shares of Agree Realty by 34.8% in the second quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 666 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp lifted its stake in shares of Agree Realty by 0.6% in the first quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 28,754 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,973,000 after buying an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Agree Realty by 3.5% in the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 5,457 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $362,000 after buying an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. 97.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Agree Realty Corporation is a publicly traded real estate investment trust that is RETHINKING RETAIL through the acquisition and development of properties net leased to industry-leading, omni-channel retail tenants. As of September 30, 2023, the Company owned and operated a portfolio of 2,084 properties, located in 49 states and containing approximately 43.2 million square feet of gross leasable area.

