Jefferies Financial Group Lowers Reckitt Benckiser Group (OTCMKTS:RBGLY) to Underperform

Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group (OTCMKTS:RBGLY – Free Report) from a hold rating to an underperform rating in a report published on Monday morning, Briefing.com reports.
Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on RBGLY. HSBC cut Reckitt Benckiser Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Morgan Stanley cut Reckitt Benckiser Group from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th. Berenberg Bank cut Reckitt Benckiser Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, October 27th. BNP Paribas cut Reckitt Benckiser Group from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 12th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein raised Reckitt Benckiser Group from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Monday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Reckitt Benckiser Group currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $6,978.00.
Get Our Latest Research Report on RBGLY
Reckitt Benckiser Group Price Performance
About Reckitt Benckiser Group
Reckitt Benckiser Group plc manufactures and sells health, hygiene, and nutrition products worldwide. It offers acne treatment creams, facial washes, and cleansing pads; germ protection products; condoms; heartburn and indigestion solutions; joints health products; chest congestion, cough, and sinus remedies; vaginal care routine products; sore throat medications; and hair removal products under the Clearasil, Dettol, Durex, Gaviscon, Nurofen, Mucinex, Queen V, Strepsils, and Veet brands.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Reckitt Benckiser Group
- What is Insider Trading? What You Can Learn from Insider Trading
- What is the dividend capture strategy? How to use it
- Best of the list of Dividend Aristocrats: Build wealth with the aristocrat index
- How to choose a winning dividend investing strategy
- How to Use the MarketBeat Stock Split Calculator
- How to pick the best dividend stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Reckitt Benckiser Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Reckitt Benckiser Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.