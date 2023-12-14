Jefferies Financial Group Lowers Reckitt Benckiser Group (OTCMKTS:RBGLY) to Underperform

Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group (OTCMKTS:RBGLY – Free Report) from a hold rating to an underperform rating in a report published on Monday morning, Briefing.com reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on RBGLY. HSBC cut Reckitt Benckiser Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Morgan Stanley cut Reckitt Benckiser Group from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th. Berenberg Bank cut Reckitt Benckiser Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, October 27th. BNP Paribas cut Reckitt Benckiser Group from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 12th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein raised Reckitt Benckiser Group from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Monday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Reckitt Benckiser Group currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $6,978.00.

Reckitt Benckiser Group Price Performance

About Reckitt Benckiser Group

RBGLY opened at $13.58 on Monday. Reckitt Benckiser Group has a 1-year low of $13.11 and a 1-year high of $16.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.54 and a quick ratio of 0.36. The business has a 50 day moving average of $13.72 and a 200-day moving average of $14.46.

Reckitt Benckiser Group plc manufactures and sells health, hygiene, and nutrition products worldwide. It offers acne treatment creams, facial washes, and cleansing pads; germ protection products; condoms; heartburn and indigestion solutions; joints health products; chest congestion, cough, and sinus remedies; vaginal care routine products; sore throat medications; and hair removal products under the Clearasil, Dettol, Durex, Gaviscon, Nurofen, Mucinex, Queen V, Strepsils, and Veet brands.

