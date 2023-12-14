Jag Capital Management LLC Lowers Holdings in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

Jag Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report) by 64.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,150 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 2,059 shares during the period. Jag Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $239,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN purchased a new stake in Honeywell International during the second quarter worth $26,000. True Wealth Design LLC purchased a new stake in Honeywell International during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Spotlight Asset Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Honeywell International during the second quarter worth $32,000. Manitou Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Honeywell International during the first quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Magellan Asset Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Honeywell International during the first quarter worth $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.61% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Honeywell International

In other Honeywell International news, Director Darius Adamczyk sold 41,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.72, for a total value of $7,860,520.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 180,453 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,596,449.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.43% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Honeywell International Price Performance

NASDAQ HON opened at $203.08 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $188.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $192.82. Honeywell International Inc. has a 1 year low of $174.88 and a 1 year high of $217.87. The company has a market cap of $133.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.16, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.04.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The conglomerate reported $2.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.23 by $0.04. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 34.63% and a net margin of 14.87%. The firm had revenue of $9.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.23 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.25 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Honeywell International Inc. will post 9.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Honeywell International Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 10th were issued a $1.08 dividend. This represents a $4.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.13%. This is a positive change from Honeywell International’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.03. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 9th. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 53.53%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on HON shares. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Honeywell International from $205.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Monday, October 9th. StockNews.com raised Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $210.00 price target on shares of Honeywell International in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $211.60.

Honeywell International Company Profile

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity and management services.

