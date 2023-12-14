iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR) Shares Bought by Tucker Asset Management LLC

Tucker Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR – Free Report) by 294.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 485 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 362 shares during the quarter. Tucker Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF were worth $35,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wooster Corthell Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Wooster Corthell Wealth Management Inc. now owns 17,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,278,000 after buying an additional 645 shares during the period. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $7,945,000. Avalon Trust Co purchased a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $189,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. boosted its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 42.6% in the 2nd quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 49,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,595,000 after purchasing an additional 14,714 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Snowden Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 57.9% in the 2nd quarter. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC now owns 9,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $684,000 after purchasing an additional 3,432 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF stock opened at $76.25 on Thursday. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $64.66 and a 12 month high of $76.31. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $69.82 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $71.36. The firm has a market cap of $30.09 billion, a PE ratio of 15.16 and a beta of 1.09.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

