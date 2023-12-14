iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV) Sees Large Volume Increase

iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV – Get Free Report) saw unusually-high trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 250,702 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 55% from the previous session’s volume of 161,346 shares.The stock last traded at $264.50 and had previously closed at $264.91.

iShares Russell 3000 ETF Price Performance

The stock has a market cap of $12.18 billion, a PE ratio of 17.53 and a beta of 1.02. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $251.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $252.61.

Get iShares Russell 3000 ETF alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares Russell 3000 ETF

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Atlantic Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell 3000 ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Russell 3000 ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell 3000 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated purchased a new position in iShares Russell 3000 ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 32.8% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Russell 3000 ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 3000 ETF, formerly iShares Russell 3000 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States equity market, as represented by the Russell 3000 Index (the Index).

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 3000 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 3000 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.