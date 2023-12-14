iShares MSCI World ETF (NYSEARCA:URTH) Sees Strong Trading Volume

iShares MSCI World ETF (NYSEARCA:URTH – Get Free Report) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 185,499 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 12% from the previous session’s volume of 211,562 shares.The stock last traded at $129.16 and had previously closed at $129.41.

iShares MSCI World ETF Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $2.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.14 and a beta of 0.96. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $123.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $123.61.

Institutional Trading of iShares MSCI World ETF

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Meitav Investment House Ltd. acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI World ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $335,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI World ETF by 9.2% during the first quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,141,000 after acquiring an additional 820 shares during the period. Exos TFP Holdings LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI World ETF by 438.3% during the first quarter. Exos TFP Holdings LLC now owns 10,593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,246,000 after acquiring an additional 8,625 shares during the period. Legacy Capital Group California Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI World ETF by 3.0% during the second quarter. Legacy Capital Group California Inc. now owns 2,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $369,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the period. Finally, Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI World ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $921,000.

iShares MSCI World ETF Company Profile

The iShares MSCI World ETF (URTH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI World index, a market-cap-weighted index of stocks that cover 85% of the developed world’s market capitalization. URTH was launched on Jan 10, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

