iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:IBTD) Short Interest Update

iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:IBTD – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 49,800 shares, an increase of 6,125.0% from the November 15th total of 800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,014,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Treasury ETF

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Treasury ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $75,000. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Treasury ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $96,000. WealthPLAN Partners LLC bought a new stake in iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Treasury ETF in the first quarter valued at $168,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Treasury ETF by 437.4% in the second quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 9,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $229,000 after purchasing an additional 7,527 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Princeton Global Asset Management LLC increased its stake in iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Treasury ETF by 128.0% during the 2nd quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 10,777 shares of the company’s stock valued at $267,000 after purchasing an additional 6,051 shares in the last quarter.

iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Treasury ETF Price Performance

Shares of IBTD opened at $24.76 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $24.77 and a 200-day moving average of $24.77. iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Treasury ETF has a one year low of $24.65 and a one year high of $24.85.

iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Treasury ETF Dividend Announcement

About iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Treasury ETF

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 4th were given a dividend of $0.1095 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 1st. This represents a $1.31 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.31%.

The iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Treasury ETF (IBTD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE 2023 Maturity US Treasury index. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US Treasury bonds maturing between January and December 2023. The fund will terminate in December 2023. IBTD was launched on Feb 25, 2020 and is managed by BlackRock.

