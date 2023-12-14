iShares Global Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IXN) Shares Sold by Strategy Asset Managers LLC

Strategy Asset Managers LLC cut its holdings in iShares Global Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IXN – Free Report) by 26.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,248 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,249 shares during the period. Strategy Asset Managers LLC’s holdings in iShares Global Tech ETF were worth $389,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of IXN. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its holdings in iShares Global Tech ETF by 98,060.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 2,944,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $183,138,000 after acquiring an additional 2,941,815 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF by 124.0% during the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 1,929,136 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,483,000 after buying an additional 1,067,763 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 6,567,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $408,440,000 after buying an additional 405,157 shares during the last quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF during the 1st quarter worth $13,318,000. Finally, Osaic Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF by 79.8% during the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 439,167 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,287,000 after buying an additional 194,876 shares during the last quarter.

IXN stock opened at $67.62 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $4.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.95 and a beta of 1.15. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $62.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $61.19. iShares Global Tech ETF has a 52 week low of $43.76 and a 52 week high of $67.83.

iShares Global Tech ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global Technology Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global 1200 Information Technology Sector Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of companies that Standard & Poor’s Financial Services LLC, a subsidiary of The McGraw-Hill Companies (S&P) deems to be part of the information technology sector of the economy.

