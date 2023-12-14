iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (NASDAQ:IUSV) Shares Sold by Western Wealth Management LLC

Western Wealth Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (NASDAQ:IUSV – Free Report) by 3.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 21,662 shares of the company’s stock after selling 702 shares during the quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF were worth $1,695,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IUSV. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Nvwm LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Patriot Investment Management Group Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth $27,000.

Shares of IUSV stock opened at $83.22 on Thursday. iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF has a 1 year low of $68.82 and a 1 year high of $83.26. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $76.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $77.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.01 billion, a PE ratio of 15.57 and a beta of 0.95.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 27th were issued a $0.4426 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 26th.

The iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (IUSV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 900 Value index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap value stocks in the US. The index selects from stocks ranked 1-3000 by market-cap based on 3 value factors. IUSV was launched on Jul 24, 2000 and is managed by BlackRock.

