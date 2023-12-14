Invictus Private Wealth LLC Has $12.50 Million Holdings in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Invictus Private Wealth LLC lessened its stake in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) by 8.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 79,535 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 7,780 shares during the quarter. Walmart accounts for about 1.3% of Invictus Private Wealth LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Invictus Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $12,501,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in WMT. AMI Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Walmart by 1.6% during the first quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,269 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,231,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. boosted its holdings in Walmart by 36.8% during the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 4,820 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $718,000 after purchasing an additional 1,296 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd raised its position in Walmart by 31.7% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,162 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $173,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC raised its position in Walmart by 123.9% during the first quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 10,566 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,573,000 after acquiring an additional 5,847 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its position in Walmart by 1.7% during the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 857,839 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $127,749,000 after acquiring an additional 13,985 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.18% of the company’s stock.

Get Walmart alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Walmart from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 18th. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $185.00 price target on shares of Walmart in a research report on Friday, November 17th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Walmart from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 18th. Roth Mkm upped their price target on shares of Walmart from $169.00 to $179.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 18th. Finally, Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $210.00 price target on shares of Walmart in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $179.44.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director S Robson Walton sold 885,170 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.13, for a total value of $138,201,592.10. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 233,094,355 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,393,021,646.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director S Robson Walton sold 885,170 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.13, for a total value of $138,201,592.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 233,094,355 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,393,021,646.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 433,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.89, for a total transaction of $67,500,370.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 235,007,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,635,391,040.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 2,990,310 shares of company stock worth $466,515,037. Corporate insiders own 46.51% of the company’s stock.

Walmart Trading Up 1.8 %

Shares of Walmart stock opened at $154.02 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $414.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.54, a PEG ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Walmart Inc. has a 12-month low of $136.09 and a 12-month high of $169.94. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $159.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $158.35.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 16th. The retailer reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53. Walmart had a net margin of 2.55% and a return on equity of 21.20%. The company had revenue of $160.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $159.65 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.50 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Walmart Inc. will post 6.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Walmart Profile

(Free Report)

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Walmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.