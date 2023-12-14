Investors Purchase High Volume of Corteva Call Options (NYSE:CTVA)

Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA – Get Free Report) was the target of some unusual options trading on Tuesday. Stock traders purchased 5,219 call options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 407% compared to the average volume of 1,029 call options.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have commented on CTVA. KeyCorp decreased their target price on Corteva from $66.00 to $62.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Oppenheimer upgraded Corteva from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $67.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Corteva from $65.00 to $56.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. UBS Group upgraded Corteva from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $63.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 5th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Corteva from $70.00 to $64.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Corteva presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.65.

Get Corteva alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on CTVA

Corteva Price Performance

CTVA stock opened at $45.54 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.58. Corteva has a 1 year low of $43.22 and a 1 year high of $65.21. The firm has a market cap of $32.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.73. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $47.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $51.72.

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $2.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.63 billion. Corteva had a return on equity of 7.47% and a net margin of 5.38%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.12) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Corteva will post 2.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Corteva Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st will be issued a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 30th. Corteva’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.23%.

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO David J. Anderson bought 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 15th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $52.97 per share, with a total value of $105,940.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 65,308 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,459,364.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Corteva news, insider Samuel R. Eathington purchased 1,094 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $46.07 per share, for a total transaction of $50,400.58. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 41,066 shares in the company, valued at $1,891,910.62. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO David J. Anderson purchased 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 15th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $52.97 per share, for a total transaction of $105,940.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 65,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,459,364.76. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 4,084 shares of company stock valued at $201,467. Company insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CTVA. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its position in Corteva by 93,588.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 322,957,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,505,438,000 after acquiring an additional 322,612,318 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Corteva by 110,628.9% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,904,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $464,652,000 after acquiring an additional 7,897,795 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Corteva in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $328,936,000. Harris Associates L P acquired a new stake in Corteva in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $246,423,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in Corteva by 78.7% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 7,645,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $391,123,000 after acquiring an additional 3,366,106 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.56% of the company’s stock.

Corteva Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Corteva, Inc operates in the agriculture business. It operates through two segments, Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment develops and supplies advanced germplasm and traits that produce optimum yield for farms. It offers trait technologies that enhance resistance to weather, disease, insects, and herbicides used to control weeds, as well as food and nutritional characteristics.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Corteva Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corteva and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.