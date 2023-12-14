Invesco Water Resources ETF (NASDAQ:PHO) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Invesco Water Resources ETF (NASDAQ:PHO – Get Free Report) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 55,011 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 30% from the previous session’s volume of 78,897 shares.The stock last traded at $57.99 and had previously closed at $58.04.

Invesco Water Resources ETF Trading Up 1.8 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.98 and a beta of 0.96. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $54.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $55.09.

Get Invesco Water Resources ETF alerts:

Invesco Water Resources ETF Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 19th were paid a $0.0505 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.34%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 18th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Invesco Water Resources ETF

Invesco Water Resources ETF Company Profile

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new position in Invesco Water Resources ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Water Resources ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Invesco Water Resources ETF by 65.8% during the 2nd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 630 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Live Oak Investment Partners acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Water Resources ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Water Resources ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $55,000.

(Get Free Report)

PowerShares Water Resources Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that generally correspond to the price yield of the NASDAQ OMX US Water Index (the Underlying Index). The Fund generally will invest at least 90% of its total assets in common stocks that comprise the Underlying Index. The Underlying Index seeks to track the performance of the United States exchange-listed companies that create products designed to conserve and purify water for homes, businesses and industries.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Water Resources ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Water Resources ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.