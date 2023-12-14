Invesco BulletShares 2026 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMQ) Short Interest Up 516.7% in November

Invesco BulletShares 2026 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMQ – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 33,300 shares, a growth of 516.7% from the November 15th total of 5,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 43,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.8 days.

Institutional Trading of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Municipal Bond ETF

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BSMQ. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Municipal Bond ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $36,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Municipal Bond ETF by 88.5% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 10,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $252,000 after buying an additional 4,876 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Municipal Bond ETF by 20.8% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 38,108 shares of the company’s stock worth $927,000 after buying an additional 6,550 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Municipal Bond ETF by 11.6% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 101,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,396,000 after buying an additional 10,576 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Municipal Bond ETF by 2,500.2% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 163,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,858,000 after buying an additional 156,938 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco BulletShares 2026 Municipal Bond ETF Trading Up 0.3 %

NASDAQ BSMQ opened at $23.71 on Thursday. Invesco BulletShares 2026 Municipal Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $22.81 and a 12 month high of $24.04. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.32.

Invesco BulletShares 2026 Municipal Bond ETF Increases Dividend

About Invesco BulletShares 2026 Municipal Bond ETF

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 24th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 21st were issued a dividend of $0.0494 per share. This represents a $0.59 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.50%. This is a boost from Invesco BulletShares 2026 Municipal Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 20th.

The Invesco BulletShares 2026 Municipal Bond ETF (BSMQ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of investment-grade AMT-Free municipal bonds that mature by the end of 2026. BSMQ was launched on Sep 25, 2019 and is managed by Invesco.

