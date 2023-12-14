Intra-Cellular Therapies (NASDAQ:ITCI) Research Coverage Started at TD Cowen

TD Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies (NASDAQ:ITCI – Free Report) in a research report report published on Monday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating and a $75.00 target price on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the stock. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies from $71.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price objective on shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies from $98.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a hold rating for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies from $77.00 to $76.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $78.30.

Intra-Cellular Therapies Stock Performance

ITCI stock opened at $66.34 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $55.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $58.08. Intra-Cellular Therapies has a fifty-two week low of $42.01 and a fifty-two week high of $67.05. The firm has a market cap of $6.38 billion, a PE ratio of -41.20 and a beta of 1.10.

Intra-Cellular Therapies (NASDAQ:ITCI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.59) by $0.34. The company had revenue of $126.17 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $118.35 million. Intra-Cellular Therapies had a negative net margin of 36.92% and a negative return on equity of 24.91%. On average, equities analysts predict that Intra-Cellular Therapies will post -1.68 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Sharon Mates sold 55,587 shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.76, for a total value of $2,988,357.12. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,094,722 shares in the company, valued at $58,852,254.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Mark Neumann sold 42,393 shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.63, for a total value of $2,358,322.59. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 29,700 shares in the company, valued at $1,652,211. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Sharon Mates sold 55,587 shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.76, for a total value of $2,988,357.12. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,094,722 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $58,852,254.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Intra-Cellular Therapies

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ITCI. AlphaCentric Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Intra-Cellular Therapies by 240.0% in the first quarter. AlphaCentric Advisors LLC now owns 25,500 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,381,000 after purchasing an additional 18,000 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA raised its holdings in Intra-Cellular Therapies by 18.3% in the first quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 1,181,604 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $63,984,000 after purchasing an additional 182,612 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp raised its holdings in Intra-Cellular Therapies by 29.2% in the first quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 59,967 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,247,000 after purchasing an additional 13,555 shares in the last quarter. Shikiar Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Intra-Cellular Therapies in the second quarter worth about $222,000. Finally, Holocene Advisors LP raised its holdings in Intra-Cellular Therapies by 51.9% in the second quarter. Holocene Advisors LP now owns 1,695,808 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $107,379,000 after purchasing an additional 579,544 shares in the last quarter. 86.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Intra-Cellular Therapies

(Get Free Report)

Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, clinical development, and commercialization of small molecule drugs that address medical needs primarily in neuropsychiatric and neurological disorders by targeting intracellular signaling mechanisms in the central nervous system (CNS) in the United States.

