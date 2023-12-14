Intertek Group plc (OTCMKTS:IKTSY) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Intertek Group plc (OTCMKTS:IKTSY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, a growth of 500.0% from the November 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 10,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Intertek Group in a report on Friday, September 15th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Get Intertek Group alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Intertek Group

Intertek Group Trading Up 1.6 %

Intertek Group Company Profile

Shares of Intertek Group stock opened at $51.95 on Thursday. Intertek Group has a fifty-two week low of $45.60 and a fifty-two week high of $56.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.93. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $49.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $51.89.

(Get Free Report)

Intertek Group plc provides quality assurance solutions to various industries in the United Kingdom, the United States, China, Australia, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Products, Trade, and Resources. The Products segment offers assurance, testing, inspection, and certification services (ATIC), including laboratory safety, quality and performance testing, second-party supplier auditing, sustainability analysis, products assurance, vendor compliance, process performance analysis, facility plant and equipment verification, and third party certification.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Intertek Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intertek Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.