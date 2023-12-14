Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) PT Raised to $48.00

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by equities research analysts at Raymond James from $42.00 to $48.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the chip maker’s stock. Raymond James’ target price suggests a potential upside of 7.70% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the company. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “sell” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on shares of Intel in a report on Friday, October 27th. Northland Securities increased their target price on Intel from $45.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. Susquehanna increased their target price on Intel from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. HSBC raised Intel from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their target price for the company from $27.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Intel in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.35.

Get Intel alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Intel

Intel Trading Up 1.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ INTC opened at $44.57 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.53. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $39.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $36.09. Intel has a fifty-two week low of $24.73 and a fifty-two week high of $45.34. The company has a market cap of $187.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -111.43, a PEG ratio of 11.38 and a beta of 0.95.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The chip maker reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $14.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.57 billion. Intel had a positive return on equity of 0.49% and a negative net margin of 3.11%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.59 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Intel will post 0.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger purchased 6,775 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $36.80 per share, for a total transaction of $249,320.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 25,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $937,480. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.04% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Intel

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc acquired a new stake in shares of Intel in the second quarter valued at $25,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC acquired a new stake in Intel in the second quarter valued at $25,000. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP raised its stake in Intel by 396.4% in the second quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP now owns 819 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 654 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Intel in the third quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Moser Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Intel in the second quarter valued at $31,000. 60.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Intel Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, Accelerated Computing Systems and Graphics, Intel Foundry Services, and Other segments. The company offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Intel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.