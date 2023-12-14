Insider Selling: Virgin Money UK PLC (LON:VMUK) Insider Sells 101,375 Shares of Stock

Virgin Money UK PLC (LON:VMUK – Get Free Report) insider David Duffy sold 101,375 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 152 ($1.91), for a total value of £154,090 ($193,434.60).
Virgin Money UK Trading Up 0.7 %
Virgin Money UK stock opened at GBX 157.10 ($1.97) on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of £2.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 872.78, a PEG ratio of 3.90 and a beta of 1.83. The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 155.30 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 159.45. Virgin Money UK PLC has a 1 year low of GBX 134.20 ($1.68) and a 1 year high of GBX 200 ($2.51).
Virgin Money UK Cuts Dividend
The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 22nd will be issued a GBX 2 ($0.03) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 22nd. This represents a yield of 1.27%. Virgin Money UK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 2,777.78%.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Virgin Money UK Company Profile
Virgin Money UK PLC provides banking products and services for consumers, and small and medium sized businesses under the Clydesdale Bank, Yorkshire Bank, and Virgin Money brands in the United Kingdom. The company offers savings and current accounts, mortgages, credit cards, and home loans; business loans, overdraft facilities, treasury solutions, and corporate and structured finance; asset and invoice finance services; risk management; international trade services; and home, car, and life and critical illness insurance products.
