Insider Selling: Virgin Money UK PLC (LON:VMUK) Insider Sells 101,375 Shares of Stock

Virgin Money UK PLC (LON:VMUK – Get Free Report) insider David Duffy sold 101,375 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 152 ($1.91), for a total value of £154,090 ($193,434.60).

Virgin Money UK Trading Up 0.7 %

Virgin Money UK stock opened at GBX 157.10 ($1.97) on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of £2.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 872.78, a PEG ratio of 3.90 and a beta of 1.83. The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 155.30 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 159.45. Virgin Money UK PLC has a 1 year low of GBX 134.20 ($1.68) and a 1 year high of GBX 200 ($2.51).

Virgin Money UK Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 22nd will be issued a GBX 2 ($0.03) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 22nd. This represents a yield of 1.27%. Virgin Money UK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 2,777.78%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Virgin Money UK from GBX 265 ($3.33) to GBX 180 ($2.26) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 27th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Virgin Money UK from GBX 210 ($2.64) to GBX 195 ($2.45) and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 17th. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Virgin Money UK in a research note on Thursday, November 23rd. Finally, Berenberg Bank dropped their target price on shares of Virgin Money UK from GBX 220 ($2.76) to GBX 200 ($2.51) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Virgin Money UK has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 199 ($2.50).

Virgin Money UK Company Profile

Virgin Money UK PLC provides banking products and services for consumers, and small and medium sized businesses under the Clydesdale Bank, Yorkshire Bank, and Virgin Money brands in the United Kingdom. The company offers savings and current accounts, mortgages, credit cards, and home loans; business loans, overdraft facilities, treasury solutions, and corporate and structured finance; asset and invoice finance services; risk management; international trade services; and home, car, and life and critical illness insurance products.

