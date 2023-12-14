Insider Selling: Ur-Energy Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:URG) Director Sells 50,527 Shares of Stock

Ur-Energy Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:URG – Get Free Report) (TSE:URE) Director James M. Franklin sold 50,527 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.54, for a total transaction of $77,811.58. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 616,133 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $948,844.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Ur-Energy Stock Performance

NYSEAMERICAN:URG opened at $1.54 on Thursday. Ur-Energy Inc. has a one year low of $0.82 and a one year high of $1.71. The company has a current ratio of 5.71, a quick ratio of 5.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Ur-Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:URG – Get Free Report) (TSE:URE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 30th. The basic materials company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $5.75 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.90 million. On average, research analysts predict that Ur-Energy Inc. will post -0.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently commented on URG. Roth Mkm cut their target price on shares of Ur-Energy from $2.40 to $2.20 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. HC Wainwright cut their target price on shares of Ur-Energy from $2.80 to $2.70 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Ur-Energy to a “sell” rating in a research note on Sunday, December 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Ur-Energy has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $2.38.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ur-Energy

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Ur-Energy by 413.0% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 23,943 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 19,276 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in shares of Ur-Energy during the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Jane Street Group LLC increased its position in shares of Ur-Energy by 71.5% during the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 30,401 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 12,673 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Ur-Energy by 76.6% during the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 33,146 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 14,382 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Ur-Energy by 149.4% during the 3rd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 36,864 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 22,084 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.96% of the company’s stock.

About Ur-Energy

Ur-Energy Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of uranium mineral properties. The company holds interests in 12 projects located in the United States. Its flagship property is the Lost Creek project comprising a total of approximately 1,800 unpatented mining claims and three Wyoming mineral leases covering an area of approximately 35,400 acres located in the Great Divide Basin, Wyoming.

Featured Stories

